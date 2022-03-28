Women’s European Championship tickets sell like hot cakes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Women’s European Championship tickets sell like hot cakes

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 12:04 pm
England will be one of the favourites to win the Women’s Euros (Nick Potts/PA)
England will be one of the favourites to win the Women's Euros (Nick Potts/PA)

Tickets for the Women’s European Championship final at Wembley this summer sold out within an hour of going on general sale on Monday.

A significant number of tickets had already been purchased through a pre-sale and ballot last year, with the remainder released at 8am to mark 100 days to go to the start of the tournament.

The final on July 31 was sold out by 9am, while organisers later announced that all tickets for the group matches between England and Northern Ireland in Southampton on July 15 and England and Norway in Brighton on July 11 had also been snapped up.

England also play Austria at Old Trafford on July 6, with the tournament on course to smash the previous attendance record for a women’s Euros.

The news comes a day after more than 20,000 fans headed to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United take on Everton in the first Women’s Super League match in front of supporters played at the famous stadium.

England sponsor Nationwide has launched a campaign celebrating 50 years of the national team’s captains, from Sheila Parker to current incumbent Steph Houghton.

Parker, Houghton, Carol Thomas, Gillian Coultard, Faye White and Mary Phillip will all have commemorative plaques installed in their honour in their home towns.

Parker’s plaque will be at the football ground in Chorley, and she told the PA news agency: “It’s really nice and a surprise.”

Parker captained England’s first official women’s team in their inaugural match against Scotland in November 1972 and made 33 appearances for her country.

She enjoys watching football on TV these days, and said: “As long as they play football for the joy of playing football, that to me is the main thing. It was marvellous with 20,000 turning up (at Old Trafford).”

England’s best performances at the Euros were runners-up finishes in 1984 and 2009. Sarina Wiegman’s side have made a positive start to this year, beating Germany to win the Arnold Clark Cup last month.

Parker is hopeful the hosts can perform strongly, saying: “Fingers crossed. If they play their football, get their passes correct, their shooting on target, not play the ball back too much, I think they should do well.”

