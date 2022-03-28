Fit-again Andy Robertson had no intention of skipping Scotland friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fit-again Andy Robertson had no intention of skipping Scotland friendly

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 3:16 pm
Andy Robertson is back in the mix for Scotland (Steve Welsh/PA)
Andy Robertson insisted there was no chance of him ducking out of Scotland’s friendly with Austria on Tuesday in order to focus on Liverpool’s hectic end-of-season schedule.

The 28-year-old left-back missed last Thursday’s friendly with Poland due to illness but had no qualms about heading to Edinburgh to join up with his national team for the trip to Vienna, despite his club having some huge matches coming up as they chase glory in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

“I love playing games, I don’t want to be sitting in my house if I don’t have to be,” said the Scotland captain when asked why he made sure he was available for the game in Austria. “I am fit and well and am looking forward to the games.

“I love coming away here, I love playing games with Scotland and meeting up with the boys. Obviously, I am captain as well. I am looking forward to hopefully another cap tomorrow and then will go back to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run-in.

“I wanted to come and as soon as I felt better I was ready to come up. I wanted to make Thursday, but it came too soon for me. Luckily, this game was coming around and I look forward to tomorrow.”

Robertson admitted he has conversations with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp about how to manage his club and international commitments in a “sensible” manner.

“It is a discussion, of course it is, it is always interesting,” said Robertson. “The manager of Liverpool supports the boys who go away on international duty, he knows how important it is for all of us.

“He wants us to be sensible of course, but he knows how important it is to us, just like every Liverpool game, and we always make ourselves available for them. He will probably be happy that I have only played one game and not two.

Andy Robertson with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
“But I will go down to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run-in and that is the most important thing for him and the most important thing for the club. Hopefully I will get another cap tomorrow and that is the most important thing for Scotland.”

As well as chasing three trophies with Liverpool over the next two months, Robertson will then attempt to lead his country to a World Cup for the first time in 24 years if the play-off semi-final against Ukraine goes ahead as planned.

Wales lie in wait for the winners of that clash.

“It is exciting on all fronts,” said Robertson. “Club football is extremely exciting just now. We are pushing for everything, every game is a cup final, game after game. Summer is still uncertain. We don’t know what’s happening (with the Ukraine play-off), we don’t know who we are going to be playing.

“Hopefully we will find out soon and then we can look forward to it. There is still a lot football to be played before then. We have an important game to be played tomorrow night and then we go back to our clubs. We are all fighting for something. Come June we will be ready for whatever games we have to play.”

