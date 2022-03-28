Jeff Stelling staying on Soccer Saturday after realising ‘not ready’ to leave

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling has decided to continue in the job for at least another season.

Stelling announced last October that he would be leaving the role at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Having changed his mind, the 67-year-old said in quotes on Sky Sports’ website on Monday afternoon: “Sky Sports is my home, and the Soccer Saturday team are a big part of my life.

“As the end of the season approached, and I was preparing to say goodbye, I realised that I was not ready to blow the final whistle and leave the best job in the world.

“I am thrilled to be staying, and excited about moving the show forward and creating more special Saturday afternoons on Sky Sports.”

Sky Sports said Stelling had “decided to stay on as host for at least the 2022-23 season”, with managing director Jonathan Licht saying: “Football fans everywhere will be delighted that Jeff will continue to host Soccer Saturday.

“He is a massive part of Saturday afternoon life and everyone at Sky Sports shares the joy this news will bring.

“We just can’t get enough of Jeff, and can’t wait to bring more of his broadcasting magic to our viewers.”

In 1994, Stelling was handed the presenting role for Sports Saturday, which became Soccer Saturday four years later. He was also the main host for the broadcaster’s live Champions League coverage between 2011 and 2015.