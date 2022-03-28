Gary Bowyer could name unchanged Salford side for Crawley visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Gary Bowyer could name unchanged Salford side for Crawley visit

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 4:55 pm
Gary Bowyer is looking to go 10 unbeaten (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gary Bowyer is looking to go 10 unbeaten (Mike Egerton/PA)

Salford could be unchanged for the visit of Crawley on Tuesday as they look to make it 10 unbeaten in League Two.

Defender Jordan Turnbull returned from suspension for the Ammies’ 2-1 win over Walsall at the weekend and is contention to start again.

However, Gary Bowyer may still be without a handful of players including Ash Eastham, Josh Morris, Luke Burgess, Conor McAleny, Liam Shephard and Ian Henderson, who all remain doubtful.

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding could remain in goal as he comes to the end of his seven-day emergency loan deal.

Jack Powell is a doubt for Crawley’s trip north.

The 28-year-old midfielder missed Town’s 1-0 win over Rochdale on Saturday after he was forced off against Swindon in the previous fixture and may have to miss out again.

Defensive duo Nicholas Tsaroulla and Tony Craig will be sidelined again.

John Yems may opt for a similar XI in an attempt to make it three wins on the bounce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal