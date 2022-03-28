John Stones to miss England clash with Ivory Coast after returning to Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

John Stones to miss England clash with Ivory Coast after returning to Man City

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 7:35 pm
John Stones will miss England’s friendly on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)
John Stones will miss England’s friendly on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)

John Stones will miss England’s friendly against Ivory Coast having left the camp as an injury precaution.

The 27-year-old was due to start Saturday’s 2-1 friendly win against Switzerland, only to be replaced by Ben White after pulling up in the warm-up.

Boss Gareth Southgate said Stones “felt a bit of tightness” before that match and the Football Association has confirmed he will play no part against the Ivorians on Tuesday.

A statement read: “John Stones has left the England camp and returned to Manchester City.

“Having withdrawn from the starting line-up ahead of Saturday’s 2-1 victory against Switzerland at Wembley, the defender has continued to be assessed.

“After today’s session at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground, it was decided that Stones would play no part against Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday and has returned to his club as a precaution.”

Stones becomes the seventh player to withdraw from this month’s meet up.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Aaron Ramsdale pulled out through injury, before Ramsdale’s replacement Sam Johnstone withdrew and Bukayo Saka tested positive for Covid-19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal