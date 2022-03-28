Sir Jason Kenny taking on British sprint coach role like ‘bull in a china shop’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sir Jason Kenny taking on British sprint coach role like ‘bull in a china shop’

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 8:01 pm
Sir Jason Kenny has been getting stuck in to his new role as British Cycling’s men’s sprint coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sir Jason Kenny has been getting stuck in to his new role as British Cycling’s men’s sprint coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sir Jason Kenny admitted he has felt like a “bull in a china shop” as he throws himself into his new job as British Cycling’s men’s sprint coach.

Britain’s most successful ever Olympian announced his retirement last month and swapped his role from team-mate to coach, bringing down the curtain on a career in which he claimed seven Olympic titles – the last of them at the Tokyo Games last summer.

With the new Nations Cup season starting in Glasgow in less than three weeks’ time – before a busy summer that includes the Commonwealth Games before the European and World Championships – Kenny has had little time to settle in, but the 34-year-old insisted that suited him just fine.

“It’s been good fun,” he told the PA news agency. “I’ve just gone diving in. I’m a bit of a bull in a china shop. It’s a steep learning curve but I’m working with some good people, starting to find my feet now and really enjoying it…

“We’ve just come back from a training camp in Mallorca. We’ve got Glasgow coming up…it’s hectic at the start of the year but it’s better just to rip the plaster off and get stuck in.”

There was an element of sadness to Kenny’s decision to retire. He had still been planning to race on until the Paris Olympics in 2024 but, unsure of his form, he put in an application for the coaching role knowing how rarely such opportunities come up, and could not turn it down once offered the job.

But a month on, there is no looking back for Kenny, who still loves to jump on his bike during track sessions but knows now his job has changed.

“Cycling’s addictive, contagious,” he said. “When you see people having a good time on a bike it’s hard not to get stuck in yourself so yeah, I’ve done a little bit.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Sixteenth
Kenny signed off as a rider with a stunning keirin win at the Tokyo Olympics (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Obviously I’m competitive. I’d love to get up and do an effort and see what I can do, but you’ve got to keep your head.

“The lads don’t want me messing around. They want me on point and helping them, so it’s about keeping that mindset and playing a supporting role.”

Kenny said making that change from being supported himself to offering it to others had come quite easily and said it was a change that had been coming to him anyway since he and wife Laura Kenny became parents to their son Albie in 2017.

“I think you grow out of the athlete mentality,” said Kenny, who has also appeared in a special Thunderbirds comic strip to offer top tips for staying safe on your bike.

“I certainly have since having Albie. You enjoy less and less being the centre of attention. I feel much more comfortable supporting other people than I do being the one taking. That’s been a natural progression for me.

“When you’re a dad it’s all about the little one, especially when they’re very small. Albie’s four now so he was only little at the Olympics.

Kenny has appeared in a special Thunderbirds comic strip to offer top tips for staying safe on your bike (Huub Design Handout/PA)

“As an athlete you have to put yourself first, your body is the tool of your trade, but when you have a little one you put yourself second. It’s just part of growing up – you get married get dogs and have a little one, so you slip down the priority list.

“It hasn’t felt hard to do and I’m really happy now to be playing a supporting role.”

