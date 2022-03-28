Roy Keane criticism did not faze me, says Ireland assistant Keith Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Roy Keane criticism did not faze me, says Ireland assistant Keith Andrews

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 11:03 pm
Keith Andrews and Roy Keane (Nick Potts/Simon Cooper/PA)
Keith Andrews and Roy Keane (Nick Potts/Simon Cooper/PA)

Keith Andrews has insisted being dismissed as a “bulls*****r” by Roy Keane on his return to the international stage as a coach did not affect him at all.

Former Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keane delivered a withering assessment of his latest successor when Stephen Kenny asked Andrews, who won 35 caps for his country, to join his staff, telling the Sunday Independent: “I’ve heard a lot of bulls******s over the last 10 years and Keith Andrews is up there with the best of them.”

Asked about the former Ireland skipper’s comments, Andrews said: “In terms of how it affected me, it didn’t affect me in the slightest.

“My conscience would be very, very clear in terms of what I put into it because, apart from family, it is actually the only thing I care about in terms of making this team better, in terms of making Irish football better, in terms of giving us a team we are proud to watch.

Keith Andrews with Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny
Keith Andrews with Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny (Niall Carson/PA).

“I have obviously been a fan, I’ve been a player – it is my only team. It is the only team I care about, so no, it didn’t affect me.

“When you go into a new job, players pretty quickly suss you out if you are not up to the level.”

Andrews will be in the dug-out at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday evening as he and Kenny attempt to guide their players to an eighth game without defeat against Lithuania, something which looked a distant prospect when the new management team failed to win any of their first 10 fixtures.

There is little doubt that progress has been made, but that more is required, and the assistant manager admits Ireland will have to be “collectively brilliant” on a sustained basis if they are to get to where they want to be.

Asked if Kenny’s challenge to the players to elevate themselves above their club form was a psychological challenge, Andrews said: “I don’t think it’s just psychological. It’s something you have to do.

“You have to be collectively brilliant, I would say, in every aspect of the game. We’ve said to the players that we’re lucky in that we know they’ll do the basics, like the hard running. We just need to channel that in the right way.

“Things can’t be done in an individual fashion. That’s not the way we work and not what we expect from the players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal