John Higgins battles back to beat Zhao Xintong at Cazoo Tour Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

John Higgins battles back to beat Zhao Xintong at Cazoo Tour Championship

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 12:07 am
John Higgins claimed a hard-fought win over Zhao Xintong (Adam Davy/PA)
John Higgins claimed a hard-fought win over Zhao Xintong (Adam Davy/PA)

John Higgins overturned a four-frame deficit to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo Tour Championship with a battling 10-9 win over top seed Zhao Xintong.

The four-time world champion, whose place in the elite eight-strong event in Llandudno was only confirmed when Kyren Wilson lost in Saturday’s Gibraltar Open final, looked out of sorts for most of his quarter-final on Monday.

Zhao compiled three centuries as the UK Championship winner opened up an 8-4 lead but Higgins dug deep to grind out five successive frames and move within one of a remarkable victory.

Zhao hit back to take the match to a decider but Higgins showed his experience to set up a last-four date with Judd Trump or Luca Brecel.

Higgins told ITV: “I can’t believe I won that. I was embarrassed with myself at 8-4.

“I was sat there thinking, ‘He’s playing like the world-class player he is and I’m playing like a club player.

“I didn’t fancy coming back at all but then he started missing a couple and I started hitting a little bit better.

“I was still all over the place but I dragged him down to my level. Without a shadow of a doubt, that’s why I’ve won.”

The opening four frames were shared but Zhao, who came into the event as the top seed, looked the brighter and took the next three to establish control with breaks of 124 and 108 along the way.

Higgins won a scrappy eighth frame to reduce the arrears to 5-3 at the end of the afternoon session and followed up to take the first of the evening.

Yet Zhao still looked the more likely winner as he reeled off the next three frames, knocking in his third century of the match with a 128 clearance in the 11th frame and adding 71 in the 12th.

Higgins refused to throw in the towel, however, and clawed his way back to 8-7 before levelling at 8-8 courtesy of his highest break of the match, 83.

Zhao had started the match superbly
Zhao had started the match superbly (Adam Davy/PA)

Zhao showed signs of nerves as Higgins won a fifth frame in a row after a run of 59 but the Chinese player responded strongly to set up the decider with a break of 64.

The final frame was tense with safety play to the fore, but Higgins steadily built a lead over the course of several visits to the table and eventually completed the job.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal