Stefanos Tsitsipas to face US Open foe Carlos Alcaraz in Miami fourth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face US Open foe Carlos Alcaraz in Miami fourth round

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 5:11 am
Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping to improve on his shock loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the last US Open when he faces the Spanish teenager in the fourth round of the Miami Open (John Walton/PA)
Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping to improve on his shock loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the last US Open when he faces the Spanish teenager in the fourth round of the Miami Open (John Walton/PA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping to improve on his shock loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the last US Open when he faces the Spanish teenager in the fourth round of the Miami Open.

The world number five, who lost in a fifth-set tie-break to Alcaraz in the fifth round at Flushing Meadows, took 90 minutes on Monday to defeat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-3 and improve to 8-0 against the Australian.

In comments carried by the ATP Tour site, the Greek said: “I was able to execute very well today.

“There were a few moments where I had to fight a little bit and show my inner strength. He fought, as always, and I was very patient. I was trying to focus game after game on how I can open the court and come in.”

Fourteenth-seeded Alcaraz earned his match against Tsitsipas with a 6-4 6-4 victory over former world number three Marin Cilic, with the 18-year-old in impressive form after he won the Rio Open and reached the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

The David Nalbandian-coached Miomir Kecmanovic also progressed with a 7-6 (4) 6-3 win over Sebastian Korda to set up an encounter against Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz, who beat fellow American Tommy Paul 7-6 (2) 6-4.

Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz dropped a set to Aslan Karatsev but steadied for a win and a fourth-round spot against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, who also needed three sets in his defeat of Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan.

Earlier, Daniil Medvedev took another step towards a return to the top of the world rankings as he saw off Pedro Martinez in straight sets.

The Russian, who will move back up to world number one if he makes the semi-finals of the tournament, overcame Spaniard Martinez 6-3 6-4 in an hour and 24 minutes.

Medvedev’s opponent in the next round is American Jenson Brooksby, who beat Spain’s 15th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 5-7 6-4.

Naomi Osaka advanced into the quarter-finals of the WTA event as she defeated Alison Riske.

Japan’s four-time grand slam winner triumphed 6-3 6-4 and will now face Riske’s fellow American Danielle Collins, a 6-2 6-4 victor over Ons Jabeur.

Others to make it to the last eight include dual Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, fifth seed Paula Badosa of Spain, US Open semi-finalist Belinda Bencic, Australia’s Daria Saville, Jennifer Pegula via a walkover and world number two Iga Swiatek, who defeated 14th-seeded American teenager Cori Gauf in straight sets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal