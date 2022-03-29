Football rumours: Financial struggles impede Barcelona pursuit of Mohamed Salah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Financial struggles impede Barcelona pursuit of Mohamed Salah

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 7:23 am
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona (Tim Goode/PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is reportedly attracting interest from Barcelona (Tim Goode/PA)

What the papers say

Barcelona may be denied a move for Mohamed Salah due to the financial restrictions placed on them by LaLiga. Although the Spanish giants have been linked with a summer move for the Liverpool forward, the Daily Mirror, via Marca, says the club’s precarious financial situation and need to comply with spending limits means they will most likely be priced out of any deal for the 29-year-old.

Staying with Barcelona, the Mirror also reports Leeds winger Raphinha has emerged as a top target for the club, with bosses believed to be willing to offer around £33.5million for the 25-year-old Brazil international. However, their financial limitations may again come into play as Leeds have valued Raphinha at £67million – double what Barcelona are willing to pay.

Watford v Manchester United – Premier League – Vicarage Road
Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle (John Walton/PA)

Elsewhere, The Sun says Newcastle are targeting Watford winger Ismaila Sarr. According to the paper, Liverpool bosses are also keeping a close eye on the 24-year-old Senegal international, who has impressed in a struggling outfit this season.

The Leicester Mercury reports Leicester have been linked with a move for Club Bruges forward Charles de Ketelaere

Social media round-up

Players to watch

England v Switzerland – Alzheimer’s Society International – Wembley Stadium
Jude Bellingham in action for England (Steven Paston/PA)

Jude Bellingham: Bild says Liverpool will face stiff competition for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Otavio: Portuguese outlet A Bola reports Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle are all interested in a summer move for the Porto midfielder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal