Malky Mackay delighted to see ‘leader’ Connor Randall sign new Ross County deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Malky Mackay delighted to see ‘leader’ Connor Randall sign new Ross County deal

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 11:54 am Updated: March 29, 2022, 2:37 pm
Connor Randall has signed a new deal with Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)
Connor Randall has signed a new deal with Ross County (Ken Macpherson/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay declared his delight after “leader” Connor Randall signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool defender is nearing the end of his second season with the Staggies after joining in 2020. After establishing himself as a key player under Mackay, he has now pledged his future to the cinch Premiership club until the summer of 2024.

“Connor has been very consistent for our club this season,” Mackay told the County website.

“We have, at times, had to ask him to play on the left as well as the right and he always gives us that 100 per cent effort wherever he plays which is great testament to him.

“It is important that we, as a club, recognise and reward individuals like Connor, who is one of our leaders in the dressing room, and part of a group that keeps pushing themselves and the football club to strive to be at the best standards. We are delighted he has re-signed with us for another two years.”

County midfielder Ben Paton has extended his contract until the summer of 2023. The 21-year-old has made nine appearances since moving to Dingwall at the start of the season.

“Ben has shown a tremendous attitude for such a young man,” added Mackay. “His versatility has been a real bonus this season, he still has lots to learn, and he is growing in confidence every week. There is no doubting the work ethic and determination he has and there are certainly big opportunities ahead for him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]