Injury blow for Hearts as Beni Baningime ruled out for rest of season

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 12:39 pm
Beni Baningime is out for the season (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Beni Baningime is out for the season (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with cruciate ligament damage.

The 23-year-old midfielder went off with a knee injury after scoring the opening goal in the 2-0 victory over Livingston 10 days ago.

Hearts revealed on Tuesday morning that, having been assessed by specialists, Baningime would “now undergo surgery before undertaking a rehabilitation programme”.

Manager Robbie Neilson admitted the news was a huge blow for the former Everton player, who has established himself as a key man at Tynecastle this term.

“First and foremost we’re all gutted for Beni,” Neilson told Hearts’ website. “He came here to play football and, as everyone knows, he had been doing extremely well for us, so to now face a long period out is a hard one for him to take.

“He’s now got a bit of a journey to get back playing, but we’re all absolutely behind him. Our medical team at the club is first class and he’ll get the best support from them, from his team-mates and the coaching staff.

“We’re not going to put a time frame on him returning because there is no pressure. We want him to come back in the best possible shape, as will the fans, and that will take as long as it takes.”

