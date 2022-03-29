AFC Wimbledon put Darius Charles in caretaker charge after Mark Robinson exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
AFC Wimbledon put Darius Charles in caretaker charge after Mark Robinson exit

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 12:56 pm
AFC Wimbledon have put Darius Charles (pictured) in caretaker charge after Mark Robinson left on Monday
AFC Wimbledon have put Darius Charles (pictured) in caretaker charge after Mark Robinson left on Monday

AFC Wimbledon have put Darius Charles in caretaker charge following head coach Mark Robinson’s departure.

The Dons announced on Monday that Robinson had left by mutual consent, with the club lying 21st in League One, a point adrift of safety.

The 1-0 home loss to Cambridge two days earlier was a fifth successive defeat and extended their winless run in the league to 20 matches.

Defender Charles is now overseeing things, supported by Rob Tuvey, Ashley Bayes and James Oliver-Pearce, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Wimbledon interim chair Mick Buckley said in quotes on the club’s official website: “Darius has a big, positive personality, great playing experience and we are extremely grateful that he has agreed to take on this role.

“It is our intention to bring in an experienced manager to work with the team for the rest of the season. We are in discussion with some already and we will bring you more news as soon as we possibly can.

“In the meantime, I can only urge all our fans to get behind Darius, his staff and the players. We have been in this position before and history proves that when AFC Wimbledon is truly united in the run-in then anything is possible.

“Finally, I will be issuing a broader update about the club in the Charlton programme next week (the team host Charlton next Tuesday).”

Charles said: “I have seen first-hand the fight and spirit within this squad. There are still 21 points to play for and nobody will be throwing in the towel.

“Of course, none of us want to be in this position but we have a job to do and we will give it everything we have – not just for the club and the fans but also for Robbo, who instilled so much belief in these players.”

The 34-year-old made 85 appearances for Wimbledon from 2016 to 2018 and then had a spell at Wycombe before returning last summer.

