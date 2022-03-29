Afghanistan development squad face women MPs in Amnesty International initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Afghanistan development squad face women MPs in Amnesty International initiative

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 1:45 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 1:53 pm
The Afghanistan development squad in action against MPs on Monday (James Manning/PA)
Female footballers who fled Afghanistan last year played against a women’s team of MPs in London on Tuesday as part of an Amnesty International initiative.

The event saw the Afghanistan development squad, who arrived in the United Kingdom last November after fleeing their homeland following the Taliban’s return to power, beat the parliamentarians across four matches at Dulwich Hamlet’s Champion Hill.

Tracey Crouch, Kim Leadbeater and Alison McGovern were among those in the cross-party group of MPs taking part.

The matches, celebrating the contribution refugees make to the game and highlighting women’s rights issues in Afghanistan, kickstarted Amnesty International UK’s Football Welcomes initiative, which is in its fifth year and runs throughout April.

Khalida Popal, the Afghanistan squad’s team director, said in a statement from Amnesty International UK: “The team is a long way from home, but the cheering atmosphere was what they needed. The players showed off their skills and played passionately.

“After a tumultuous journey to reach safety, there are still many obstacles they face. Football has a powerful way of bringing people together and is a crucial part of the team rebuilding their lives in the UK.”

Crouch said: “We knew we were playing against pros, and we were up for the challenge. We got to know the Afghan team on the pitch, and they are remarkable players. It’s an absolute pleasure to have them settled in the UK and we can’t wait to watch them grow as a team.”

The Afghanistan squad won all four of the matches at Dulwich Hamlet (James Manning/PA).
Naomi Westland, Amnesty International UK’s head of Football Welcomes, said: “This match goes to the very heart of what Football Welcomes is all about – breaking down barriers and bringing people together from different walks of life.

“The refugee crisis in Ukraine shines a light on the importance of welcoming refugees wherever they’re from, whether it’s Ukraine, Afghanistan, Eritrea or elsewhere.

“We hope as many football teams as possible get involved this year to welcome refugees and show just how important they are to our communities.”

