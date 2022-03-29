Saudi Arabia in contention to stage Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Saudi Arabia in contention to stage Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk rematch

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 2:55 pm
Anthony Joshua, left, could return to Saudi Arabia when he fights Oleksandr Usyk again (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua, left, could return to Saudi Arabia when he fights Oleksandr Usyk again (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk has revealed Saudi Arabia could stage the Ukrainian’s world heavyweight title rematch against Anthony Joshua.

Usyk conclusively outpointed Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO belts and a return bout is now expected to take place this summer.

While an outdoor stadium in London was thought to be the preferred option, Krassyuk has indicated the frontrunner is now Saudi Arabia, which continues to face scrutiny over its human rights record.

Joshua was criticised for fighting there when he regained his world titles by defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019, with Saudi Arabia accused of attempting to ‘sportswash’ its international reputation.

“Saudi is the place we are in discussions with at the moment,” Krassyuk told BBC Sport. “Late June is the date we are looking at. Nothing has been confirmed on paper. We are working on it.

“There are other options, but we take it step by step.”

Another fight between the pair was pencilled in for the spring, but that was put on hold as Usyk returned to Ukraine to enlist in the military amid Russia’s invasion.

However, last week he signalled his intention to begin training, writing on Instagram: “I decided to start preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal