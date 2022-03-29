England forward Fran Kirby absent for World Cup qualifying double-header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England forward Fran Kirby absent for World Cup qualifying double-header

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 3:57 pm
Fran Kirby has not been selected for England’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fran Kirby has not been selected for England’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby was a notable absentee from the England Women squad for the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.

The 28-year-old has not featured in the last six matches for her club with manager Emma Hayes admitting last week she was giving the player some recovery time after a hectic nine months.

Kirby’s Chelsea team-mate Beth England does return to the squad, however, after missing last month’s Arnold Clark Cup due to injury, along with Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy, who was withdrawn from the previous international selection as she continued her rehabilitation.

Manchester City and England captain Steph Houghton is still absent after undergoing Achilles surgery last month as she faces a race against time to be fit for this summer’s home European Championship.

Injury issues have meant Houghton has yet to feature under Sarina Wiegman, who took charge of the side in September and has overseen six victories in as many World Cup qualifiers so far, with the Lionesses scoring 53 goals and conceding none.

England face North Macedonia in Skopje a week on Friday and then Northern Ireland at Windsor Park four days later.

Steph Houghton in action for Manchester City
Steph Houghton is still absent after undergoing Achilles surgery (Nick Potts/PA)

“Every time we play, we want to perform to our best and do what is necessary to get a good result. That will be no different for these two important fixtures,” said Wiegman, whose side are unbeaten in nine matches since she took over.

“It is also another opportunity for us to learn more about ourselves for the Euros, particularly against a team we will play in our final group stage match.

“For now though we have to think only about these next games, working hard to improve our style of play and performing well to get positive results.”

