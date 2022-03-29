Max Mosley shot himself after learning he had just weeks to live, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Max Mosley shot himself after learning he had just weeks to live, inquest hears

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 4:30 pm
Max Mosley shot himself, an inquest heard (Martin Rickett/PA)
Max Mosley shot himself, an inquest heard (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former FIA president Max Mosley shot himself after being told he had just weeks to live, an inquest has heard.

Mosley took his own life at his London home in May 2021 after learning he likely had a “very limited life expectancy” and was in “debilitating” pain, Westminster Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday.

Evidence at the inquest revealed the 81-year-old contacted his personal assistant the night before he was found dead to tell him about his decision to kill himself.

Mosley, who was president of Formula One’s governing body from 1993 to 2009, could not be persuaded and had formed a “settled intent”, the court heard.

Motor Racing – Formula One World Championship – British Grand Prix – Race – Silverstone
Max Mosley seen arriving in the paddock before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Northamptonshire (Martin Rickett/PA)

He was then said to have had a last meal with his wife and written a suicide note which was found the following day.

Senior Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox recorded a conclusion of suicide, saying she was “satisfied” Mosley intended to kill himself.

She added: “I am also entirely satisfied Mr Mosley would not have undertaken this action but for the distressing and debilitating terminal lymphoma.”

The court heard how Mosley developed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, a cancer affecting immune cells, in 2019 and “explored all treatment options”.

Max Mosley was president of the FIA for 15 years
Max Mosley was president of the FIA for 16 years (PA)

However, despite the efforts of doctors, none were successful and he had been moved on to palliative care.

Dr Wilcox recorded a cause of death as a gunshot wound, adding that the cancer was a contributing factor.

Concluding the hearing, she said Mosley was a “remarkable man”, and added: “I would like to pass my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Mosley. I wish you all well.”

The inquest also heard from Mosley’s relatives that he felt his biggest achievement as president of the FIA was “the promotion of road safety” and “green technology in F1”.

