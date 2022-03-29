Scotland surrender two-goal lead to leave Austria with a draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scotland surrender two-goal lead to leave Austria with a draw

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 10:03 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 10:10 pm
Austria fought back against Scotland (Florian Schroetter/AP)
Austria fought back against Scotland (Florian Schroetter/AP)

Scotland surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Austria in an entertaining friendly at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion.

Visiting goalkeeper Craig Gordon kept the hosts at bay before Jack Hendry headed Steve Clarke’s side into the lead after 28 minutes following a corner from John McGinn, who had missed a couple of early opportunities.

The Aston Villa midfielder made no mistake with another chance after 56 minutes but Michael Gregoritsch pulled a goal back 20 minutes later and – with eight minutes remaining – with the nervy Scots disjointed, fellow substitute Alessandro Schopf levelled, to leave the visitors hanging on for a draw.

Scotland’s goalkeeper Craig Gordon looks on as Austria’s Alessandro Schoepf equalises
Scotland's goalkeeper Craig Gordon looks on as Austria's Alessandro Schoepf equalises (Florian Schroetter/AP)

After a 1-1 draw with Poland at Hampden Park last Thursday, Scotland have six wins and a two draws from their last eight matches and can start looking forward to the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine, pencilled in for June, with Wales awaiting the winners in the final, albeit Clarke will know improvement is required.

There was little appetite for the game in Austria after the hosts’ chances of reaching the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar were ended by Wales in the play-off semi-final last week.

Afterwards Austria manager Franco Foda announced he would be standing down after the game.

As promised, Clarke utilised his squad with captain Andy Robertson, who missed the Poland game due to Covid-19 issues, back in the starting line-up along with centre-back Hendry and midfielders Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Jack and Lewis Ferguson, the latter making his first start.

Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann played under Clarke at Kilmarnock and he had some early work to do.

McGinn had two efforts, first testing Bachmann with a drive in the third minute and then sliding a shot past the far post from 12 yards.

However, Gordon made three terrific saves to keep the Scotland goal intact.

The veteran Hearts number one blocked Sasa Kalajdzic’s close-range header from a corner then used his foot to repel a drive from the striker before parrying a powerful drive from Marko Arnautovic.

Amid all that, Scotland striker Che Adams had the ball in the net but the offside flag had long been up.

Scotland did take the lead though, from their first corner, an in-swinging McGinn delivery to the far post.

Visiting defender Grant Hanley powered his header against the crossbar but the ball dropped to Hendry and he gratefully nodded it over the line from a yard out.

The home side continued to threaten however and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney cleared the danger after Gordon let a pass to Arnautovic go through his legs.

Scotland showed no signs of tightening up in the second half and the increasingly-dominant hosts threatened on several occasions.

However, the Scots produced a moment of class when Robertson and Tierney combined down the left and, when the Arsenal defender’s cut back came fizzing across to McGinn, he fired the ball first time high past Bachmann.

Then came the expected raft of substitutes to disrupt the game.

Austria kept plugging away and got their rewards just when Gregoritsch came off the bench and climbed above Hanley and Tierney to head in a delightful cross from Andreas Ulmer.

Scotland were pushed back into their own box and there was no real surprise when the home side levelled, Schopf beating Gordon with a low drive from 18 yards.

The Scotland stopper then had to make a save from another Austria substitute Andreas Weimann moments later and – from a strong position – the Scots were happy to hear the final whistle.

