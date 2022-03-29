Steve Clarke insists Scotland are ‘in a good place’ in bid to reach World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Steve Clarke insists Scotland are ‘in a good place’ in bid to reach World Cup

By Press Association
March 29, 2022, 11:00 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 11:05 pm
Scotland are in a good place, says manager Steve Clarke (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke watched his Scotland side surrender a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Austria then insisted they are “in a good place” ahead of their bid to reach the 2022 World Cup.

The Scots found themselves 2-0 up inside 56 minutes in a friendly at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion after midfielder John McGinn’s drive from eight yards added to a first-half header from defender Jack Hendry.

However, while Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon was in fine form, the home side, whose manager Franco Foda was taking charge for the last time, eventually pulled a goal back through a Michael Gregoritsch header before fellow substitute Alessandro Schopf levelled with a drive.

The Scots have won six and drawn two of their last eight games and can start looking forward to the World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine – pencilled in for June – with Wales awaiting the winners in the final, with four Nations League games also to be played.

Clarke said: “It is a difficult place to come. If you said before the game that we would get two goals and a draw, a lot of people would have said that would be OK.

“Don’t forget, at 2-0 I immediately made three substitutions so you lose that little bit of rhythm, that little bit of continuity in the game.

“The idea tonight was to get more people on the pitch. You are allowed six subs, I wanted to give some players minutes on the pitch.

Jack Hendr (centre left) celebrates his goal
“I don’t understand why the feel-good factor would go. It is eight games unbeaten and we go in to a competitive programme in June and we are in a good place, don’t worry about that.

“There is always something you can find in performances to improve on.

“Ball retention could have been better in the game, some decent moments in the first half especially, another good goal off a set play and a fantastic second goal.

“From the 2-0 position it is always a little bit disappointing when you don’t see the game out with a win but it is a tough place to come.

“Austria were competitive, they wanted to give their manager a good send off.

“So we will take the draw, go away unbeaten and look forward to competitive games in June on the back of an eight game unbeaten run which is not a bad place to be.

“My one wish, if we play Ukraine in June, that means the situation in the country would have improved dramatically and that would be great for everyone.”

Craig Gordon in action for Scotland
Clarke praised 39-year-old Hearts keeper Gordon, who had a terrific night, saying: “Craig was good.

“He is a credit to himself, he is very diligent, he works hard in training and is in fantastic shape, still got great reflexes and he has done great since he got the chance to be number one.

“He made a number of good saves tonight.”

