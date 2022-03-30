Troy Parrott happy to play anywhere for Republic of Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Troy Parrott happy to play anywhere for Republic of Ireland

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 8:47 am
Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott (left) celebrates his winner against Lithuania with team-mate Ryan Manning (Niall Carson/PA)
Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott (left) celebrates his winner against Lithuania with team-mate Ryan Manning (Niall Carson/PA)

Troy Parrott has told Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny he will play wherever he wants him to as he attempts to further his international career.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to score a late, late winner in Tuesday night’s 1-0 friendly victory over Lithuania, in the process getting his side out of jail against a team ranked 137th in the world.

Parrott, who is currently on loan at MK Dons from Premier League Tottenham, has always regarded himself as a central striker, but was asked to operate as a number 10 by Kenny, and he insists he is happy to play in whatever position he is required to if it gets him into the team.

He said: “At this stage of my career, I think it’s massively important that I can play in different positions so that I’m selectable in not just one preferred position.

“Luckily I’ve been blessed with a gift that I can play in them different positions, and it gets me on the pitch.

“Growing up, I was always a striker and it’s where I’ve played for most of my career coming up through Academy and stuff like that.

“But as I said, I don’t mind which one of the positions I play in. If it gets me on the pitch I’m happy to do a job anywhere.”

Parrott’s decisive strike came in the seventh minute of stoppage time at the end of a game in which Ireland huffed and puffed and despite having four goals disallowed for offside, struggled for inspiration for long periods.

The Dubliner’s introduction as a 63rd-minute replacement for Will Keane helped to add fresh impetus – Lithuania keeper Dziugas Bartkus denied him with a fine one-handed save, but could do nothing about the rasping 20-yard drive which eventually settled the contest.

Parrott said: “It felt like the ball was never going to come down. I had to take two touches before I could get the shot off.

Troy Parrott
Troy Parrott hits the winner against Lithuania (Niall Carson/PA)

“As soon as I didn’t get blocked by the first man coming out, I had a feeling it was going towards the goal. To see it hit the back of the net was crazy.”

The goal was Parrott’s third senior international strike, the other two coming in similar circumstances in a 4-1 win over Andorra in June last year – Kenny’s first as manager at the 11th attempt – after the Republic had gone 1-0 down.

That was not lost on the manager, and the frontman admitted the capacity to rescue a difficult situation could prove invaluable as he attempts to force himself into the team.

Parrott said: “It’s a good trait to have. As a sub or as a starter, all you want to do is have an impact on the game and luckily I could do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal