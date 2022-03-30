Dion Charles claims he was owed penalty prior to Hungary scoring winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Dion Charles claims he was owed penalty prior to Hungary scoring winner

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 9:03 am
Dion Charles, left, went down after contact with Adam Lang, right, early in the second half at Windsor Park (Liam McBurney/PA)
Dion Charles, left, went down after contact with Adam Lang, right, early in the second half at Windsor Park (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland striker Dion Charles insisted he should have been awarded a penalty before Hungary got the winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 friendly defeat at Windsor Park.

Charles was brought on as a half-time substitute and within 45 seconds of the match re-starting he was on the deck after feeling a push in the back from Hungary defender Adam Lang.

But Irish referee Rob Harvey waved away the appeals from the home players, and it proved pivotal as Roland Sallai punished an under-hit back-pass from Niall McGinn 10 minutes later to get the only goal of the night.

Hungary’s Roland Sallai celebrates scoring
Roland Sallai scored the only goal of the night in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It was a great ball in behind and I’ve done well to get across him,” Bolton striker Charles said. “I knew the only thing he could do was make contact or let me get a shot away and as I got into the box I felt that contact. I was expecting to get the penalty but I didn’t.”

“(The referee said) that he couldn’t quite see it. It happens so fast it can be difficult for the referee but I’m sure when he looks back at it he will be quite disappointed.”

Charles had further chances to score as Northern Ireland brought a string of fine saves out of Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz in a pulsating final 10 minutes of the match.

“The keeper pulled off a great save,” the 26-year-old added. “It was frustrating for the forward players. We had a few chances and on another night we would have put them away. But we kept going until the final whistle and that’s what we’ll continue to do.

“We were very controlled on the pitch. I thought the lads were brilliant all the way through the game. In the final 10 minutes I just kept saying to Shayne (Lavery) we’ll get another chance but it just wasn’t to be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]