The key games in the battle for top-six spots in the cinch Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The cinch Premiership resumes this weekend with an incredible seven-team battle on the cards for the last three places in the top six.

Just four points separate fourth-place Dundee United and 10th-place Aberdeen, with two games to play before the league splits in half.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the four fixtures that are likely to be most pivotal in deciding which three teams get to follow Celtic, Rangers and Hearts into the top six and continue the chase for the remaining European places.

Hibernian v Dundee Utd (Saturday 2 April)

Of the seven teams in the mix, Dundee United are best placed to secure a top-six place as they hold a two-point advantage over the chasing pack. Any kind of result at Easter Road should be enough to see them over the line, but if they lose to Hibs, it will leave them needing a result from the Dundee derby at Tannadice in the final game before the split. There is big pressure on Hibs to defeat United as, with five teams immediately below them in the table who will fancy their chances of overtaking them, Shaun Maloney’s injury-hit side will not want to be in a situation where they require a positive result away to on-form city rivals Hearts in their final pre-split fixture.

Motherwell v St Mirren (Saturday 2 April)

These two sides are locked together on the same points and the same goal difference, just a point outside the top six. Motherwell’s form has dropped off a cliff since the winter break with no league wins in their last 11 league matches. Although they are currently eighth, a win at home to the ninth-place Buddies would give them a good chance of being in the top six going into the final round of fixtures before the split. St Mirren are in a similar predicament after losing four of their last five league games. Stephen Robinson’s team will almost certainly require a victory to keep their top-six hopes alive as their last game is at home to title-chasing Rangers.

Livingston v Motherwell (Saturday 9 April)

Whatever transpires this weekend, there will be something riding on this match at the Tony Macaroni Arena immediately prior to the split. Indeed, there is every chance it will effectively be a straight shootout for a top-six place. Sixth-place Livingston, who visit St Johnstone this Saturday, are currently a point ahead of Motherwell and in better form than the Steelmen.

Aberdeen v Ross County (Saturday 9 April)

Tenth-place Aberdeen looked to be out of the race for a top-six place last week, but their win over Hibs last time out has brought them back into the mix. Two points outside the top six but with the best goal difference of all seven teams in the hunt, victories in both of their last two games will almost certainly be enough to see Jim Goodwin’s team into the top half. With a trip to bottom-of-the-table Dundee this weekend, the Dons will feel they have a good chance of setting up a top-six shootout with County, who are currently seventh and host Hearts this Saturday.