In pictures: Final goodbyes to Shane Warne during state memorial service at MCG

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 11:31 am
Shane Warne died earlier this month following a suspected heart attack (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Melbourne Cricket Ground played host as the world said its final goodbyes to Shane Warne on Wednesday.

The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the state memorial service in pictures.

Greta Bradman sings the Australian national anthem
The state service got under way with Greta Bradman – granddaughter of Sir Donald Bradman – singing the Australian national anthem (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Shane Warne’s dad Keith pays a heartfelt tribute to his son
Warne’s dad Keith paid a heartfelt tribute to his son, saying: “You have been taken too soon and our hearts are broken.” (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Shane Warne's memorial
Allan Border (second left), Warne’s first Australia captain, said the service was “an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life, a remarkable cricket career and one of our great friends” (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Sir Elton John performed live via video link
Sir Elton John performed his classic hit ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
A photo of Sir Elton John and Shane Warne is projected onto a screen
A photo of Sir Elton John and Shane Warne – during happier times – was projected onto a screen (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
An image of actor Hugh Jackman hugging Shane Warne
Singer Kylie Minogue and actor Hugh Jackman (pictured) paid tribute to Warne via video link (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
A panel hosted by Mark Howard included Australian trio Allan Border, Mark Taylor and Merv Hughes, England’s Nasser Hussain and West Indies’ Brian Lara
A panel hosted by Mark Howard included Australian trio Allan Border, Mark Taylor and Merv Hughes, England’s Nasser Hussain and West Indies’ Brian Lara (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Nasser Hussain (left) speaks at Shane Warne's memorial
Hussain said: “Shane, it was an absolute privilege to be with you on a cricket pitch… we love you and we miss you” (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performs an acoustic version of his band’s hit ‘Yellow’
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed an acoustic version of his band’s hit ‘Yellow’ (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute with a video message
Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute with a video message (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Musician Jon Stevens performs
There was a musical performance from singer Jon Stevens (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Professional surfer Kelly Slater gives a tribute
Surfer Kelly Slater gave a warm tribute to Warne (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
A panel of friends of Warne including Glenn Robbins and Sam Newman tell stories
A panel of friends of Warne including Glenn Robbins and Sam Newman told stories (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Musician Robbie Williams performs a tribute by video
Musician Robbie Williams performed a tribute by video, singing his record ‘Angels’ (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Jason Warne, brother of Shane Warne, speaks during a memorial service
Warne’s brother Jason spoke movingly on stage, saying: “He will leave a massive hole in my life that will never be filled. I will always love him and will always miss my big brother. Rest in peace, mate.” (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

