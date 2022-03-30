In pictures: Final goodbyes to Shane Warne during state memorial service at MCG

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Melbourne Cricket Ground played host as the world said its final goodbyes to Shane Warne on Wednesday.

The former leg-spinner, considered one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the state memorial service in pictures.

The state service got under way with Greta Bradman – granddaughter of Sir Donald Bradman – singing the Australian national anthem (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Warne’s dad Keith paid a heartfelt tribute to his son, saying: “You have been taken too soon and our hearts are broken.” (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Allan Border (second left), Warne’s first Australia captain, said the service was “an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life, a remarkable cricket career and one of our great friends” (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Sir Elton John performed his classic hit ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

A photo of Sir Elton John and Shane Warne – during happier times – was projected onto a screen (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Singer Kylie Minogue and actor Hugh Jackman (pictured) paid tribute to Warne via video link (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

A panel hosted by Mark Howard included Australian trio Allan Border, Mark Taylor and Merv Hughes, England’s Nasser Hussain and West Indies’ Brian Lara (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Hussain said: “Shane, it was an absolute privilege to be with you on a cricket pitch… we love you and we miss you” (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed an acoustic version of his band’s hit ‘Yellow’ (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute with a video message (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

There was a musical performance from singer Jon Stevens (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Surfer Kelly Slater gave a warm tribute to Warne (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

A panel of friends of Warne including Glenn Robbins and Sam Newman told stories (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Musician Robbie Williams performed a tribute by video, singing his record ‘Angels’ (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)

Warne’s brother Jason spoke movingly on stage, saying: “He will leave a massive hole in my life that will never be filled. I will always love him and will always miss my big brother. Rest in peace, mate.” (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)