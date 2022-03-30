Darrell Clarke set to return to Port Vale after compassionate leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Darrell Clarke set to return to Port Vale after compassionate leave

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 1:17 pm
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke will undergo a phased return to the club following a leave of absence (Mike Egerton/PA)
Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke will undergo a phased return to the club following a leave of absence (Mike Egerton/PA)

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke is set to return to the club after a leave of absence following a close personal bereavement.

The Valiants boss will undergo a phased return after taking leave earlier in February this year.

Andy Crosby has been at the helm as interim manager since then, and Clarke will assist Crosby and his team for the rest of the season before taking charge again in the summer.

Clarke said: “From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank the owners of the football club, my team, club staff and all Port Vale supporters – as well as everyone from the wider football industry and community, including all the clubs I have been at and the League Managers Association – for the incredible support shown to me and my family during what remains an unimaginably difficult time.

“I’m humbled and so thankful for the outpouring of concern, love and kindness. This support has been invaluable, continues to give me strength, and is something that I will never forget.

“I genuinely feel part of a very special family and community here at Port Vale and I am delighted to be back.”

Clarke will also be working alongside Vale’s director of football David Flitcroft on a range of projects at the club, including player retention and pre-season planning.

Flitcroft told the club website: “I know I speak for everyone at Port Vale when I say we are absolutely delighted to have Darrell back at the club and to be able to benefit again from his expertise, vast experience and the energy he brings.

“The structures we build are tested through adversity and, as a board, we are extremely proud of the way Andy Crosby, Dean Whitehead and the first team have built on the foundations Darrell laid, adapted to very significant challenges and put us in a fantastic position with eight regular season league games remaining.”

The Valiants are fourth in the Sky Bet League Two table with four wins from their last five games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal