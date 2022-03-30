Sam Curran sets sights on New Zealand Test series as he recovers from injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sam Curran sets sights on New Zealand Test series as he recovers from injury

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 3:01 pm
Sam Curran is targeting an international return against New Zealand (John Walton/PA)
Sam Curran is targeting an international return against New Zealand (John Walton/PA)

Sam Curran has his sights set on a return to the England side for the Test series against New Zealand in June.

The 23-year-old has not played since October, with a back injury suffered during last year’s Indian Premier League ruling him out of the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

But the Surrey and England all-rounder believes the time away from the game has made him stronger as he targets a return to the national side.

Sam Curran is eager to make his return
Sam Curran is eager to make his return (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Of course it’s (the back injury) a concern but I guess it’s been an opportunity for me to have time away from the game,” Curran said.

“I haven’t stopped for six years from school. I’ve really enjoyed just working on my technique – bowling technique and batting technique – which I haven’t done for a long time because it’s always been game, travel, game. It’s always been just constant matches.

“So I guess there’s always going to be nerves if it’s healed so that’s why I’m not rushing back, I’m just managing. But I’m back bowling now, I’m bowling in training.

“There’s a lot of cricket this summer so I’m almost timing it that I get a good summer, make it perfectly in time for the summer Test against New Zealand in June.”

England lost the Ashes 4-0 before suffering a series defeat in the West Indies this winter
England lost the Ashes 4-0 before suffering a series defeat in the West Indies this winter (Darren England via AAP)

In Curran’s absence, England’s Test side suffered a 4-0 Ashes hammering and a 1-0 series defeat to the West Indies.

Their next task is taking on Test world champions New Zealand in three matches in June and Curran is hoping to make an immediate impact.

“Having watched the winter it was hard to kind of put myself in their shoes and I wanted to be on the field helping them,” he said.

“It’s always the goal to contribute with bat and ball, I like to see myself as that impact player. When I’m batting, bat like a batsman, when I’m bowling, try and bowl like a first-class bowler.

The Surrey squad pose for a team photograph for the 2022 season
The Surrey squad pose for a team photograph for the 2022 season (John Walton/PA)

“My sights are always set on trying to get in that England side in the summer.

“I feel like I’ve done some really good work, made some good changes, but I don’t want to put pressure on myself because it’s not very helpful.

“Come next week it’s all about just hoping you’re fit, hoping you’re strong and let’s go.”

England’s struggles in Test cricket has turned the focus on the strength of the County Championship and whether it is preparing players properly for the international stage.

Alec Stewart has had his say on England's Test selection
Alec Stewart has had his say on England’s Test selection (Mike Egerton/PA)

But ex-England international and Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart urged national selectors to be patient when giving youngsters a chance.

“County cricket will produce good players, we’ve got excellent coaches and then when they go up a level it is a massive jump, it is probably a massive jump from domestic cricket all around the world to international cricket,” Stewart said.

“I always believe that if you’ve been picked to be good enough for one game then you should be picked and be good enough for a number of games, because if you’re not, then it’s not the lad’s fault it’s the selector’s fault, it’s poor selection.

“If you pick someone for one or two games then discard them, it’s the player that gets left out and no one ever looks at the selector, and that’s wrong.”

