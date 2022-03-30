AFC Wimbledon appoint Mark Bowen until the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
AFC Wimbledon appoint Mark Bowen until the end of the season

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 5:05 pm
Mark Bowen has been appointed manager of Wimbledon (David Davies/PA)
Mark Bowen has been appointed manager of Wimbledon (David Davies/PA)

AFC Wimbledon have appointed Mark Bowen as manager until the end of the season.

The former Reading boss takes over following the departure of Mark Robinson on Monday.

Wimbledon are currently sat fourth from bottom in the Sky Bet League One table and their 1-0 loss to Cambridge on Saturday saw the side’s winless run extend to 20 league games.

Bowen’s first game in charge will be against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.

The 58-year-old told the club’s website: “I am deeply honoured to have been offered this position.

“I fully understand what’s at stake and what needs to be done over the remaining seven games. Take my word for it, we will all be doing everything possible to keep this proud club in League One.”

Bowen will be assisted by Eddie Niedzwiecki, who also worked him at Reading, and interim chair Mick Buckley added: “We are excited to be welcoming such experienced and respected coaches at this stage in the season.

“Mark understands the enormity of the job ahead. In many respects it speaks volumes for his character and personality that he is willing to take on this challenge with so much at stake.

“We can only do everything we possibly can to support him to the hilt and I’m confident that’s exactly what our fans will be doing on Saturday and our forthcoming home game against Charlton on Tuesday.”

