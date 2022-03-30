Five substitutions rule set to return to Premier League next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Five substitutions rule set to return to Premier League next season

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 5:45 pm
Five substitutes are set to return to the Premier League next season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Five substitutes are set to return to the Premier League next season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Premier League clubs look set to be allowed to make five substitutions from the start of next season, according to reports.

A discussion on the subject is due to take place at a shareholders meeting between the top flight teams on Thursday.

Previously several Premier League clubs have been against the move to increase the number of substitutions during matches from three to five, but a change appears likely to occur.

It was the coronavirus pandemic which saw the subject first debated with a temporary amendment to rules when football resumed in the summer of 2020 following its mid-season suspension.

An increase to five substitutions happened in May of that year in response to the congested fixture list and was extended last summer by the International Football Association Board’s advisory panel for a further 18 months before a permanent decision was made in October to keep five changes in place.

The Premier League, despite clubs across Europe following IFAB’s proposal, decided against using the recommendations for the 2020-21 campaign and instead reverted back to three substitutions, which remains the case for the current season after clubs voted on the issue.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola are in favour of five subs (Martin Rickett/PA)

Two of the biggest critics of the league’s decision not to use the two extra substitutions have been Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

It has also regularly been pointed out that an increased number of changes is allowed in European competitions and England’s domestic cups tournaments, but previously the majority of top-flight sides in the lower echelons of the table were against the move due to concerns it favoured teams with bigger squads.

However, Premier League clubs are expected to allow five substitutions to be implemented from next season during the annual general meeting which will take place at the end of this campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal