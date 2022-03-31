Casper Ruud beats second seed Alexander Zverev to reach Miami Open semi-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Casper Ruud is on the cusp of reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final after upsetting second seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

The Norwegian world number eight eclipsed Zverev 6-3 1-6 6-3 to register his first win in three attempts against his German opponent.

Ruud sailed to a one-set lead before world number three Zverev shifted the momentum by saving two break points at 0-0 in the second.

Unforced errors crept into Ruud’s game and Zverev was able to take charge from the baseline as he drew level at one set apiece.

A career-best win by ranking for @CasperRuud98 to head into the #MiamiOpen semis! 👏🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/afsgkSPuaF — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 31, 2022

But Ruud was finally able to break Zverev again at the start of the third and refused to let up, setting up a semi-final clash with Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

In comments carried by the ATP Tour site, Ruud said after the match: “It was great to get that break early on [in the third set] and I was able to keep it all the way out.

“I was serving well. I can thank my serving for the win today.”

World number 103 Cerundolo receieved a golden ticket through to the final four after Italy’s Jannik Sinner retired in the first set of their quarter-final match.

✨Semis! Thank you for the fight @Petra_Kvitova You're a great champion. ✨ Półfinał! Dziękuję za walkę Petra. Jesteś wielką mistrzynią.#prevail pic.twitter.com/3weqXSVC4M — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) March 31, 2022

In the women’s tournament, top seed Iga Swiatek continued her brilliant run, breezing past Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-3 to notch her 15th straight win.

She will face 16th seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals after the American advanced over Spain’s Paula Badosa, who was forced out of the tournament with a viral illness.