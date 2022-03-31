Casper Ruud beats second seed Alexander Zverev to reach Miami Open semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Casper Ruud beats second seed Alexander Zverev to reach Miami Open semi-finals

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 5:53 am
Casper Ruud is on the cusp of reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final after upsetting second seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open (Marta Lavandier/AP)
Casper Ruud is on the cusp of reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final after upsetting second seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Casper Ruud is on the cusp of reaching his first ATP Masters 1000 final after upsetting second seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open.

The Norwegian world number eight eclipsed Zverev 6-3 1-6 6-3 to register his first win in three attempts against his German opponent.

Ruud sailed to a one-set lead before world number three Zverev shifted the momentum by saving two break points at 0-0 in the second.

Unforced errors crept into Ruud’s game and Zverev was able to take charge from the baseline as he drew level at one set apiece.

But Ruud was finally able to break Zverev again at the start of the third and refused to let up, setting up a semi-final clash with Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

In comments carried by the ATP Tour site, Ruud said after the match: “It was great to get that break early on [in the third set] and I was able to keep it all the way out.

“I was serving well. I can thank my serving for the win today.”

World number 103 Cerundolo receieved a golden ticket through to the final four after Italy’s Jannik Sinner retired in the first set of their quarter-final match.

In the women’s tournament, top seed Iga Swiatek continued her brilliant run, breezing past Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-3 to notch her 15th straight win.

She will face 16th seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals after the American advanced over Spain’s Paula Badosa, who was forced out of the tournament with a viral illness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal