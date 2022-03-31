Football rumours: Clubs suffer blow as Kalvin Phillips wants to remain at Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Clubs suffer blow as Kalvin Phillips wants to remain at Leeds

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 7:31 am
Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips reportedly intends to sign a new contract (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips reportedly intends to sign a new contract (Richard Sellers/PA)

What the papers say

The Daily Mirror reports England midfielder Kalvin Phillips intends to sign a new contract with Leeds. The news comes as a blow to a wealth of Premier League teams, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa all reportedly having expressed an interest in the 26-year-old.

Manchester United are believed to be stepping up their pursuit of Harry Kane. The Daily Mail, via ESPN, says the club are prepared to used Anthony Martial as a makeweight to help get a deal across the line, but Tottenham’s £100million price tag for the England captain will still be a substantial obstacle for the Red Devils to overcome.

Benfica v Arsenal – UEFA Europa League – Round of 32 – First Leg – Stadio Olimpico
Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is reportedly wanted by Manchester United (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Staying at Old Trafford, the Telegraph reports that United are chasing Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. However, it is believed any deal for the 22-year-old Uruguay international is contingent on the club qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn is intent on moving on from the Premier League club in the summer, according to the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old has recently been linked with Ajax.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Andorra v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Estadi Nacional
Could Roma striker Tammy Abraham be heading to Manchester United? (Nick Potts/PA)

Tammy Abraham: Manchester United are preparing a move for the 24-year-old Roma striker, reports Corriere dello Sport.

Marco Asensio: Tuttosport says the Real Madrid forward’s wage demands could deter an approach from AC Milan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal