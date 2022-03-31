FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup – Gianni Infantino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup – Gianni Infantino

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 2:47 pm
Gianni Infantino says FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
Gianni Infantino says FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

The idea of a biennial World Cup was not a FIFA proposal, its president Gianni Infantino has said.

The concept of shortening the four-year gap between the game’s showpiece event has met with fierce opposition, in particular within Europe.

And the prospect of biennial tournaments receded still further when Infantino distanced FIFA from the project during his speech at the organisation’s annual Congress in Doha.

He went on to say that national associations, leagues and players’ groups were now in consultation to try to find “agreements and compromises”. FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani has floated the idea of a global Nations League instead.

Infantino said on Thursday: “Let me be clear about this – FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup.

“Let’s get the process clear. The last FIFA Congress asked the FIFA administration for a vote, and 88 per cent voted in favour, to study the feasibility of that and some other projects. The FIFA administration, under the leadership of Arsene Wenger, did that. We studied the feasibility.

72nd FIFA Congress
Gianni Infantino was speaking at the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (Nick Potts/PA)

“But FIFA did not propose anything. FIFA came to the conclusion that it was feasible, but would it have some repercussions and impacts.

“The next phase was consultation and discussion and trying to find agreements and compromises, to find what was most suitable for everyone.”

Infantino returned to the subject of the international match calendar at the press conference which followed the Congress.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Qatar
FIFA president Gianni Infantino in Qatar (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “We’re not in a hurry. The calendar is there till 2024. If we find an agreement in one week that is great, and if we find it in one year, it’s great as well.

“What we want to do is to have an impact on global football and an impact on making football global, and we take the time, with the utmost of understanding for all the positions and respect for everyone.

“Whether it’s a World Cup every two years, the World Cup every three years, a different type of competition – we had the Confederations Cup in the past. We have to think about what is best for the development of football.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]