Bruce Anderson may return for Livingston before end of season – David Martindale

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 11:37 am
Bruce Anderson (left) has given Livingston a fitness boost (Robert Perry/PA)
Livingston boss David Martindale revealed Bruce Anderson could be back in action before the end of the season.

Martindale admitted fearing the worst when the 23-year-old striker, who has scored 13 goals for the Lions this season, sustained an ankle injury in training last month and he missed the defeat to Hearts before the international break.

However, ahead of the trip to second-bottom St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, Martindale said: “He is actually progressing really well.

“I was there when the injury happened and I saw it and I thought he had no chance of making (his return before) the end of the season.

“The physio is not going to thank me for this but I am looking at it and I am seeing where Brucie is. He is walking well, the swelling is down and his range of movement is good.

“Obviously we have not put any pressure on that, he has not been out running on the park but I think that will maybe come next week.

“He is healing a lot quicker than I thought he would heal and there is maybe an outside chance we could see Brucie back on the park before the end of the season.”

With two fixtures remaining before the split – St Johnstone away and Motherwell at home – the West Lothian outfit are in sixth place in the table.

Martindale’s side are behind Hibernian on goal difference but one point ahead of Ross County, Motherwell and St Mirren and two points ahead of Aberdeen.

The Livi manager expect the race for a top-half finish to go right to the wire.

He said: “I do think it is going to go down to the fixture against Motherwell and I think most clubs will be similar, we all have two games to break into the top six.

“And with it being so tight, I think the two games will be crucial.

“But if you don’t win your first one, you are giving yourself a lot to do in the second fixture so it is about concentrating on the St Johnstone fixture.

“It is almost like a two-legged cup-tie, home and away albeit it different opponents but you are focused on the first game.

“If you can pick a result in the first game you give yourself more of an opportunity to get into the top six. It is a bit like cup football to be honest.”

