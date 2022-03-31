David Warner among international stars hoping to land Hundred draft pick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Warner among international stars hoping to land Hundred draft pick

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 12:07 pm
David Warner has put himself forward for The Hundred (Jason O'Brien/PA)
David Warner has put himself forward for The Hundred (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Australia’s David Warner has put his name forward for the second season of The Hundred, hoping to land a top-tier draft pick alongside the likes of Pakistan’s Babar Azam and West Indian star Chris Gayle.

Warner, who pulled out of a deal with Southern Brave in last year’s launch tournament due to travel difficulties surrounding Covid-19, is one of eight overseas stars who has set their reserve at the maximum £125,000 level.

He is also the highest profile Australian, with compatriots such as Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood not included on a long list of hopefuls totalling 534.

Pakistan's Babar Azam is among the big names hoping to be picked up in the draft
Pakistan’s Babar Azam is among the big names hoping to be picked up in the draft (Zac Goodwin/PA)

More than half of those are foreign players – including the International Cricket Council’s top-ranked T20 batter (Babar), bowler (Tabraiz Shamsi) and all-rounder (Mohammad Nabi).

The men’s draft is taking place behind closed doors on April 4, having originally been a live televised event 2019, with deals announced the following day. Signings for the women’s edition will also be revealed.

A total of 42 places need to be filled in the men’s competition, including 11 in the £125,000 bracket.

Among English talent there are 21 capped internationals looking for a deal, including recent Test debutants Alex Lees and Matthew Fisher as well as Tom Banton, Liam Dawson and Olly Stone.

Joe Clarke could yet be retained by the Manchester Originals
Joe Clarke could yet be retained by the Manchester Originals (John Walton/PA)

Joe Clarke has the highest base price of £60,000 and could still be retained by his former side Manchester Originals via a bid matching system.

London Spirit, who finished bottom last year, have the first draft pick as a result. England’s World Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss is understood to be taking charge of the team following the death of Shane Warne, reprising his successful partnership with England one-day captain Eoin Morgan.

:: £125,000 reserves: Babar Azam (Pak), C Gayle (WI), M Marsh (Aus), S Narine (WI), K Pollard (WI), T Shamsi (SA), D Warner.
:: £100,000 reserves: Shakib-al-Hasan (Ban), Q de Kock (SA), J Richardson (Aus), A Russell (WI).
:: Domestic reserves: J Clarke £60,000, A Wheater £50,000, J Denly £40,000, W Rhodes £40,000.
:: Selected domestic unreserved: T Banton, D Bess, D Briggs, P Brown, J Clark, L Dawson, L Evans, S Hain, T Kohler-Cadmore, D Rawlins, D Moriarty, J Thompson, L Wright.

