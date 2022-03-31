Ralph Hasenhuttl backs Harry Maguire to come back stronger from England abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl backs Harry Maguire to come back stronger from England abuse

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 1:25 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 1:27 pm
England defender Harry Maguire was booed by fans this week (Nick Potts/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl cannot understand why some England fans booed Harry Maguire during this week’s 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast, but believes the defender will come back stronger.

National team boss Gareth Southgate called it “an absolute joke” after the Manchester United centre-back was targeted for abuse.

Hasenhuttl agreed, saying it was far from acceptable, but feels 29-year-old Maguire can shake off the criticism and pointed out that things can change very quickly.

Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Harry Maguire will come back stronger (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“At first it’s a pity when you win two games as an English manager to have to talk about such a question after the game,” said the Austrian.

“It’s sometimes something that disturbs me in football to be honest that you have to ask such questions after the game.

“For what reason somebody gets booed, I can never understand it. But this will happen.

“But he will not be the last one: he is not the first one who gets booed in some moments and this is far away from being OK, far away from acceptable.

“But it will happen in the future also and I’m sure the player will go through with the support from everybody and will come back stronger.

“They’re all professionals, everybody is under pressure, everybody needs to perform well.

“If you can be strong and convinced about your qualities then things can turn very quickly.”

