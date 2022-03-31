Ralph Hasenhuttl insists top-half finish would be crucial for Saints’ future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl insists top-half finish would be crucial for Saints’ future

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 1:41 pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side face Leeds next (David Davies/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side face Leeds next (David Davies/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes securing a top-half Premier League finish could be crucial to Southampton’s summer recruitment plans and his players’ international aspirations.

Eleventh-placed Saints return to action at Leeds on Saturday sitting just a point off ninth position but on the back of three successive top-flight defeats.

Hasenhuttl feels having three players – Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters and James Ward-Prowse – on England duty during the past fortnight epitomises the club’s progress this season.

Yet the Austrian is eager to ensure the recent dip in form does not become a prolonged slump as he bids to prevent a strong campaign fizzling out in the final nine fixtures.

Asked how he can stop that happening, the Saints boss replied: “In the way that we try to focus on these nine games that they are for us very crucial for our future because I think it makes a big difference if you end up in a top-10 position leading to our transfer window in the summer.

“In this position, I think it gives you more opportunities as a club and for the players also to put themselves in the window for international caps.”

With the Qatar World Cup on the horizon, Southampton’s England contingent will be keen to keep impressing national team boss Gareth Southgate.

Right-back Walker-Peters won his first two caps in wins over Switzerland and Ivory Coast, while Saints captain Ward-Prowse started the latter of those two games and goalkeeper Forster was an unused substitute in both.

Southampton last had a trio of players in the Three Lions set-up in 2014 when Luke Shaw, Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert travelled to the World Cup in Brazil.

“It’s not a coincidence that it was the first time I think in the history of Southampton Football Club that there are three players in the English international team from Southampton – or at least it does not happen very often,” continued Hasenhuttl.

“But this is a signal and you see what with good performances you can achieve, even if you are playing with us, and this is good to watch.

“We had this week a lot of players out in the international games and they did a good job.

“Some qualified for the World Cup, like (Poland defender) Jan Bednarek and this is very important for the players.”

Hasenhuttl is still awaiting fitness updates on his returning internationals ahead of the trip to Elland Road.

Keeper Alex McCarthy is back in light training following a long-term hamstring problem, while midfielders Will Smallbone and Oriol Romeu have overcome coronavirus and a stomach issue respectively and winger Nathan Tella has recovered from a groin injury.

Brazilian defender Lyanco (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]