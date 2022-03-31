Premier League clubs vote to allow five substitutes from start of next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Premier League clubs vote to allow five substitutes from start of next season

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 3:37 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had been an advocate of having the option of extra substitutes (Peter Byrne/PA)
Premier League clubs have agreed to allow five substitutions from the start of next season following Thursday’s shareholders meeting.

A temporary amendment to the rules had been implemented to increase the number of substitutions from three when football resumed in the summer of 2020 following its mid-season suspension because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The changes were extended last summer by the International Football Association Board’s advisory panel for a further 18 months before a permanent decision was made in October to keep the option of using five substitutes in place.

However, despite clubs across Europe following IFAB’s proposal, the Premier League had decided against using the recommendations for the 2020-21 campaign and instead reverted back to three substitutions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola were both critics of not adopting the changes for the current domestic league campaign when it was allowed in European competitions as well as for England’s domestic cup fixtures.

Previously some top-flight clubs had expressed reservations over a move to permanently increase the number of substitutes available during a league game amid concerns it could favour those with stronger squad depth.

Following further discussions on Thursday, it was decided to adopt the new regulations from the start of the 2022-2023 campaign which will be officially implemented at the annual general meeting.

The Premier League also confirmed the 2022 summer transfer window will open on June 10 and close at 11pm BST on September 1, which will bring it in line with other European leagues, while Covid-19 protocols will move to symptomatic testing of players and staff rather than twice-weekly.

