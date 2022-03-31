Courtney Baker-Richardson could make Newport return against Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Courtney Baker-Richardson could make Newport return against Exeter

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 3:45 pm
Newport could welcome back Courtney Baker-Richardson (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Newport boss James Rowberry could have Courtney Baker-Richardson available again for the visit of fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Exeter.

The forward has been sidelined since mid-February due to a hamstring injury but is closing in on a return to action.

On-loan Coventry defender Josh Pask, who has been absent for a similar spell with his own hamstring problem, is also nearing a comeback but this weekend’s game may come too soon for him.

It remains to be seen when Ollie Cooper (groin), Jake Cain (rib) and Courtney Senior (knee) will be available again, while Priestley Farquharson (knee) is out for the season.

Second-placed Exeter must again do without Nigel Atangana as he serves the last game of his three-match ban.

Kyle Taylor is also absent as he faces a lengthy spell out after suffering a serious knee injury in the recent win over Oldham.

Timothee Dieng could be handed a more prominent role after overcoming a hamstring problem to make a late substitute appearance in last weekend’s victory against Stevenage.

Jonathan Grounds is edging closer to a return from his calf problem but Harry Kite and Sam Nombe are set to be out a while longer.

