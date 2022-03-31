Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to approach key Dundee clash with ‘positive mindset’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to approach key Dundee clash with 'positive mindset'

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 4:05 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin still hoping for top-six finish (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin still hoping for top-six finish (Steve Welsh/PA)

Jim Goodwin knows top-six aspirations are outside Aberdeen’s control but hopes to keep them alive at bottom side Dundee on Saturday.

With two cinch Premiership fixtures remaining before the split, the Dons are in 10th place with 35 points, four behind Hibernian and Livingston, who are fifth and sixth respectively.

The 3-1 win over Hibs before the international break was Goodwin’s first as boss of the Granite City club and he is now looking for victories at Dundee and at home to Ross County to make the top half.

The former St Mirren boss said: “I know every single outcome that needs to happen.

“I have been doing all the permutations, but it is outwith our control, that is the frustrating part of it, but we have to make sure we win the game.

“A draw is no use. We have to approach the game in a real positive mindset, albeit we know it is not going to be easy, it is not going to be straightforward.

“Dundee are fighting for their lives. It is a massive game for both clubs and it is going to be a very difficult afternoon.

“In the previous two league fixtures, both teams have won one each, so we certainly won’t be underestimating Dundee.

“They are a good side. I have never managed against Mark McGhee before, I am looking forward to that. He is a good experienced manager.

“I thought his team were excellent against Rangers in the last league game, very well organised, structurally sound and I would expect more of the same on Saturday.

“It is going to be very difficult to break them down and get clear-cut opportunities and they are very dangerous on the break with pace in the team with (Paul) McMullen and Zak Rudden up top and Niall McGinn is a player who has got real quality who all the lads here will know plenty about.”

Goodwin revealed Matty Kennedy’s back issue, which will keep him out again after missing the last two matches, is a source of frustration.

“It is very frustrating for Matty,” said the Irishman, who is also likely to be without Dylan McGeouch who has a slight niggle, while Adam Montgomery’s hamstring injury means he is likely to remain out for another three or four weeks.

“Matty was fit and available when I came in and he knows I think the world of him.

“He is a player I tried to get on a couple of occasions when I was at St Mirren.

“This on-going injury that he has has been a huge frustration for him and for me and that’s something that we need to make sure we get right in the next couple of weeks and give Matty an opportunity to hopefully play some games before the end of the season and be fit, fresh and healthy going into pre-season.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

