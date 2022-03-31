Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper in contention for Leeds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are both in contention to start Leeds’ home game against Southampton.

Phillips and skipper Cooper have been out since December with hamstring injuries and it remains to be seen if either will play the full 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Mateusz Klich and Diego Llorente, who were all forced out of the recent win at Wolves, are also available, but Patrick Bamford has been ruled out for six weeks after aggravating a long-term foot injury.

Southampton trio Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Nathan Tella are expected to be in contention at Elland Road.

Midfielders Romeu and Smallbone have overcome a stomach issue and coronavirus respectively, while winger Tella has shrugged off a groin problem.

Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has returned to light training following a hamstring injury sustained in December but is unlikely to be involved, while defender Lyanco remains sidelined with a similar issue.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Koch, Forshaw, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Shackleton, Greenwood, Bate.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens, Valery, Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Diallo, Redmond, Tella, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Walcott, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams, Broja.