Plymouth without injured top scorer Ryan Hardie for Oxford showdown

Plymouth will be without leading scorer Ryan Hardie when they host promotion rivals Oxford due to injury.

The forward, who has netted 16 league goals this season, picked up a thigh strain during last Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich and has been ruled out for three weeks.

Hardie’s absence could provide an opportunity for Jordan Garrick, who replaced the former Rangers player at Portman Road, to lead the line.

James Bolton is a fitness doubt for Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher while Conor Grant is likely to miss out.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson hinted that he may make changes to his side ahead of their trip to Home Park.

Robinson has been handed a boost with the return of some players, including winger James Henry who is back in contention after a groin injury.

Midfielder Mark Sykes is also available following his time away with the Republic of Ireland on international duty.

Oxford are vying for promotion into the Championship and currently sit fifth in League One, five points behind fourth-placed Argyle.