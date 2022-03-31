Plymouth without injured top scorer Ryan Hardie for Oxford showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Plymouth without injured top scorer Ryan Hardie for Oxford showdown

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 4:41 pm
Plymouth’s Ryan Hardie will be out for three weeks (Adam Davy/PA)

Plymouth will be without leading scorer Ryan Hardie when they host promotion rivals Oxford due to injury.

The forward, who has netted 16 league goals this season, picked up a thigh strain during last Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich and has been ruled out for three weeks.

Hardie’s absence could provide an opportunity for Jordan Garrick, who replaced the former Rangers player at Portman Road, to lead the line.

James Bolton is a fitness doubt for Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher while Conor Grant is likely to miss out.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson hinted that he may make changes to his side ahead of their trip to Home Park.

Robinson has been handed a boost with the return of some players, including winger James Henry who is back in contention after a groin injury.

Midfielder Mark Sykes is also available following his time away with the Republic of Ireland on international duty.

Oxford are vying for promotion into the Championship and currently sit fifth in League One, five points behind fourth-placed Argyle.

