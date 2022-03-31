Stoke to assess Joe Allen and other internationals ahead of Sheff Utd clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stoke to assess Joe Allen and other internationals ahead of Sheff Utd clash

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 4:53 pm
Stoke captain Joe Allen was in action for Wales (Nick Potts/PA)
Stoke captain Joe Allen was in action for Wales (Nick Potts/PA)

Stoke will check on captain Joe Allen and the rest of their returning internationals ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

Midfielder Allen started for Wales in the World Cup play-off win over Austria but was then rested for the friendly against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

Jacob Brown was in action for Scotland, while midfielder Jordan Thompson played both of Northern Ireland’s fixtures so will also be assessed.

On-loan Brighton forward Abdallah Sima, recovered from groin surgery, was an unused substitute for the win over Millwall before the international break so could be involved again. Midfielder Nick Powell (quad) and defender Harry Souttar (knee) continue their own rehabilitation.

Sheffield United are monitoring Billy Sharp’s ankle issue after the forward came off during the second half of the win over Barnsley before the break.

Croatia defender Filip Uremovic could be in line for a debut provided international clearance comes through after he joined until the end of the season following the suspension of his contract with Russian club Rubin Kazan.

Scotland midfielder John Fleck (groin), on-loan Liverpool defender Ben Davies (calf) and wing-back Enda Stevens (calf) are all stepping up their recoveries as they close in on a return to action.

Defender Charlie Goode (knee) has gone back to Brentford for more treatment, while George Baldock (knee), Rhian Brewster (hamstring) and forward David McGoldrick (thigh) also continue their own recoveries.

