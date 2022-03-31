Rangers season in the balance amid Alfredo Morelos fitness doubts – Mark Hateley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rangers season in the balance amid Alfredo Morelos fitness doubts – Mark Hateley

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 5:37 pm
Alfredo Morelos is an injury doubt (Jane Barlow/PA)
Alfredo Morelos is an injury doubt (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley claims the Ibrox club’s season could turn out to be a “disaster” amid further concerns over the fitness of Alfredo Morelos.

Gers are challenging for three trophies, with a Europa League quarter-final and Scottish Cup semi-final quickly following the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic on Sunday.

But two defeats against Hampden opponents Celtic would leave the Hoops on course for a treble.

Gers could be without Morelos for Sunday’s Ibrox clash after the Colombia striker was sent home from international duty because of a thigh injury.

Photos emerged on social media on Thursday which claim to show him on crutches at Glasgow Airport.

Hateley told BETDAQ: “Rangers are in a place right now where it looks like it could be a great season or a disaster of a season.

“They’ve not won anything yet. They’ve lost the League Cup, which Celtic have already won.

“The importance of winning a championship probably outweighs anything, especially with the Champions League that comes with winning that this year, the financial rewards that come with it, and what that then takes away from the runner-up.

“It’s vitally important to win the league but, as every Celtic or Rangers fan will tell you, it’s very important to win every trophy.

“So this game against Celtic is massive, it’s very, very big. Especially this season.”

Celtic are three points ahead of Rangers with a goal difference advantage of 14.

Hateley added: “The fixture is 100 per cent pivotal to the title race.

“There’s two Old Firm games and two high-profile Europa League games against Braga, so it’s a key time now for Rangers and their squad.

“Giovanni (Van Bronckhorst) will have seen and studied his squad – he’s going to have to dig deep.

“Rangers need to win, without a shadow of a doubt.”

