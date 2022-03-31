QPR striker Lyndon Dykes could return for Championship clash with Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes could return for Championship clash with Fulham

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 6:09 pm
Lyndon Dykes has recovered from a hamstring injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lyndon Dykes has recovered from a hamstring injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes could return for the Sky Bet Championship match against Fulham after six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Dykes has not played for QPR since a 2-0 defeat at Millwall on February 15 but he made his comeback as a substitute for Scotland against Austria on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng is expected to be out for another week because of a thigh problem.

QPR had a number of players on international duty and their fitness will assessed before the team is picked.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will make a late call on whether to select defender Antonee Robinson.

Robinson has played three matches in a week for the USA and was not due to return to London until Thursday.

Given his workload, he could be rested for the QPR clash but otherwise Silva has reported a clean bill of health for his squad.

“The April schedule is really difficult. We have to prepare well and need all our players in a good condition. The whole squad can make a difference,” Silva said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]