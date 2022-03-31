Joe Newell ‘thrilled’ with latest Hibernian contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Newell ‘thrilled’ with latest Hibernian contract extension

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 6:57 pm
Joe Newell has signed a new contract (Alan Rennie/PA)
Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell declared himself “thrilled” after signing a second contract extension in little over 12 months.

Newell has extended his stay until the summer of 2025, having had at least a year left on his previous deal.

The Birmingham-born player signed for Hibs in 2019 under Paul Heckingbottom.

The 29-year-old told Hibs TV: “I’m thrilled. The gaffer pulled me in a few weeks ago now and said he wanted to extend my stay here.

“I have loved it since I have been here, that’s why I signed a new contract last season. For him to want me to extend it further was really nice.

“The club is going in a direction that I want to be involved in. Since I first came through the door, I think it has come on leaps and bounds in terms of everything.

“If you look at the success we have had on the pitch, the way the club has moved forward, new ownership, new management, different style, new players coming in, the academy is moving forward really well.”

The former Peterborough and Rotherham midfielder is in line to make his 100th appearance for Hibs this season.

Manager Shaun Maloney said: “I’m really pleased that Joe has committed to the club for what I believe will be peak years in his career.

“In terms of what we are trying to build here for the long term, Joe is an integral and really influential player.

“Not only has he demonstrated a consistent high level of technical performance on the pitch, he plays a very important leadership role within the squad.

“He’s a real example to the young players we have in the squad, and he can be a big player as we continue to evolve moving forward, striving to achieve our goals.

“The strong competitive side of his game drives the team in the biggest of matches and I believe he can improve even more through the work he is doing with myself and my coaching staff.

“Joe has a real connection with the club and our supporters, and we’re all delighted that he’s signed this new deal.”

