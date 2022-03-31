Accrington duo Toby Savin and Tommy Leigh back from bans to face Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Accrington duo Toby Savin and Tommy Leigh back from bans to face Cheltenham

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 7:19 pm
Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin is available following suspension (Will Matthews/PA)
Accrington goalkeeper Toby Savin is available following suspension (Will Matthews/PA)

Accrington will have Toby Savin and Tommy Leigh back from suspension for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Cheltenham.

Goalkeeper Savin has served a one-match ban following his red card in the 4-0 defeat to Plymouth a fortnight ago, while midfielder Leigh sat out three games after being dismissed in the 2-1 victory over Charlton on March 12.

Savin could regain his starting spot from 19-year-old Liam Isherwood, who made his first senior start in last weekend’s 2-1 home loss to Gillingham.

Wingers John O’Sullivan and Joe Pritchard returned from their respective injuries with second-half cameos against the Gills, while defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou was an unused substitute following his knee issue.

Cheltenham will assess striker Kion Etete ahead of the trip to the Wham Stadium.

The Tottenham loanee played the final 13 minutes of last weekend’s 4-1 loss at Sheffield Wednesday following a four-game absence but has struggled with another injury niggle during the week.

Midfielder Charlie Colkett missed the trip to Hillsborough due to a calf issue and will once again be sidelined.

Left-back Ben Williams and on-loan Southampton forward Dan Nlundulu (both hamstring) remain out, while January signing Charlie Brown is still awaiting his Robins debut after resuming training following injury.

