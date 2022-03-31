Ukrainian Andrii Kravchuk training with Man City after arriving in UK as refugee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ukrainian Andrii Kravchuk training with Man City after arriving in UK as refugee

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 8:25 pm
Andrii Kravchuk (left) is training at Man City after fellow Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko arranged a deal (Manchester City/PA)
Manchester City have announced that former Ukraine Under-21 international Andrii Kravchuk is training with the club after travelling to the UK as a refugee.

The 23-year-old terminated his contract with Russian First Division side Torpedo Moscow and fled to Manchester following Russia’s invasion of his homeland.

City have received permission from the Home Office, Football Association and Premier League for Kravchuk to work with their Under-23s squad for the remainder of the season.

Andrii Kravchuk is training with Manchester City (Manchester City/PA)

The arrangement was set up by City’s Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko, a friend since childhood when both were in the Shakhtar Donetsk academy.

Kravchuk, who linked up with City for the first time on Thursday, said: “I am so grateful to Manchester City for giving me this chance to train with them.

“The past few weeks and months have been so difficult, but to be back on the pitch means so much to me.”

Kravchuk had been at a training camp in Turkey when informed by his mother that war had broken out. It has been a very distressing time with his family still in Kyiv and Kravchuk’s brother fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces.

He said: “My mother called me at 5am. She usually calls me at lunchtime after training but this was different.

“Her first words to me were, ‘Russia is bombing us’. It was a shock. I couldn’t find the words. I was destroyed inside. I cannot believe it’s happened. In the 21st century, in the middle of Europe. I still can’t find the words.

“I’ve spoken to my family. They are in Kyiv and safe right now (but) my mother has just told me she can still hear the bombs. I’m really worried.

“I am in groups on my phone and always receiving messages with bombing alerts. Every time those alerts come through I am so anxious. Your only thought is that my family can die.

“I speak to my brother every day. I tell him every day how proud I am of him, for not only protecting our family but the whole country and the Ukrainian people. He is staying and fighting.”

Andrii Kravchuk’s family have remained in Ukraine (Manchester City/PA)

Kravchuk felt he had no choice but to quit Torpedo.

He said: “I felt really uncomfortable. What has happened is shocking.

“There were nice people around me at the club but I was playing in a country that invaded my homeland. Leaving the club was the only decision. People in Ukraine would not understand me if I continued to play there.”

Zinchenko was 13 when he first met Kravchuk, who was then 11, at Shakhtar.

The City defender said: “While I wish the circumstances were very different, it has been good to be back with Andrii today.

Oleksandr Zinchenko arranged the deal (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I know how much football means to him, and how it can help us during these difficult times. I would like to thank my club for giving him the opportunity to train with us.”

Kravchuk left Shakhtar at the age of 19 to join Olimpic Donetsk and later moved on to Torpedo. He has represented Ukraine at Under-17 as well as Under-21 level.

City’s Academy director Jason Wilcox said: “Although it’s only a small gesture, we’re pleased to have been able to support Andrii.

“By training with our Under-23s, he can maintain his fitness and practice his profession at City Football Academy while continuing to develop as a player.”

