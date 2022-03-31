Crewe expected to be without Scott Kashket when Fleetwood visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Crewe expected to be without Scott Kashket when Fleetwood visit

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 10:05 pm
Scott Kashket has failed to play for Crewe in 2022 (Nigel French/PA)
Scott Kashket has failed to play for Crewe in 2022 (Nigel French/PA)

Crewe look set to remain without Scott Kashket for the visit of relegation rivals Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

The former Wycombe attacker has failed to make a competitive appearance for the Railwaymen in 2022 but made his return from an ankle injury during the midweek Cheshire Senior Cup tie with Stockport.

Unfortunately, Kashket was forced off in the first half and is not likely to be available to boss David Artell for the clash against a side who occupy the final place above the bottom four.

Rio Adebisi, Scott Robertson and Ryan Alebiosu have all been ruled out for the rest of the season for the basement club, but Mikael Mandron (knee) and Tariq Uwakwe (knee) are set to make comebacks later in April.

Fleetwood also have numerous injury problems but saw Paddy Lane handed a senior Northern Ireland debut in midweek.

Carl Johnstone, Barry Baggley and Cian Hayes were able to feature for their respective international youth teams as well and the foursome are likely to start again for Stephen Crainey.

Anthony Pilkington will be checked on but Dan Batty (ankle) and Josh Harrop (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Jordan Rossiter, Brad Halliday, Ellis Harrison and Harrison Holgate remain in the treatment room.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal