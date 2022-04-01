Craig Gordon and Billy Gilmour in contention for SFWA top international player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Craig Gordon and Billy Gilmour in contention for SFWA top international player

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 7:33 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 7:39 am
Craig Gordon is in the running for an award (Steve Welsh/PA)
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon and 20-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour are among the contenders for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association top international player.

The pair are among a five-strong shortlist for the William Hill Men’s International Player of the Year award.

Kieran Tierney, Lyndon Dykes and John McGinn are also among the nominations in a competitive field with Scotland going eight games unbeaten.

Gordon has kept five clean sheets during that run after regaining the number-one jersey from David Marshall this season.

The 39-year-old Hearts goalkeeper made a string of impressive saves during Scotland’s 2-2 draw with Austria on Tuesday, when he won his 65th cap.

Gilmour has been a consistently high performer since winning the man-of-the-match award on his first Scotland start, in last summer’s European Championship clash with England.

The Chelsea player has played in all eight games of Scotland’s unbeaten run despite not always being a regular starter for loan club Norwich.

QPR striker Dykes became the first Scotland player to score in four consecutive internationals since 1969.

Aston Villa midfielder McGinn – who scored against Israel and Austria this season and captained his country against Poland last week – is in line to win the award for a third year running.

Arsenal defender Tierney netted his first Scotland goal against Austria this week.

The Scottish Football Writers have also launched an inaugural Glen’s Vodka Women’s International Player of the Year award this season with a shortlist still to be confirmed.

