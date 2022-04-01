Mike Dean going out on his own terms after 22 years as top-flight referee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mike Dean going out on his own terms after 22 years as top-flight referee

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 8:11 am
Mike Dean has been reported to be set for a VAR role after he retires as a referee (Clive Rose/PA)
Mike Dean has been reported to be set for a VAR role after he retires as a referee (Clive Rose/PA)

Premier League referee Mike Dean feels the time is right for him to retire at the end of the season, but maintains no decision has yet been made on whether he will take up a VAR role.

Dean started his career as a top-flight referee in 2000 and has gone on to take charge of 553 Premier League matches, handing out 114 red cards – more than any other official.

After 22 years in the job, Dean – who has also refereed the FA Cup final as well as European and international fixtures – is now looking forward to tackling his next challenge.

“Times have moved on, referees are getting older, I am not getting as fit as I used to be, so things have got to change,” the 53-year-old told Sky Sports.

“I have made the decision myself, I have gone out on my terms which is what I wanted to do and nobody else’s terms which is good.

“I will miss when the season starts next season and not walking out to referee a game, but I have had a good innings with 22 years.

“It is time to move on and see what is in the future maybe we don’t know yet, but we will see.”

Match referee Mike Dean shows a red card and sends off Manchester United’s Ashley Young
Mike Dean has shown more red cards than any other Premier League referee (PA)

Dean has been linked with a new role after retirement.

He added: “Contrary to reports and speculation, I have been offered no VAR role at all, that is just word of mouth I think.

“It could be there if I wanted to go for it, but I don’t know yet. I need to keep my options open and see what is available.

“I will miss the banter with the lads, the referees. We give up quite a lot as guys back home, we don’t really have an outside life because we are away every weekend and here (at the PGMOL base) every two weeks.

“So I will miss the banter with the lads, the guys I work with week in and week out.”

