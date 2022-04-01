Graham Potter urges Brighton to go on the attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Graham Potter urges Brighton to go on the attack

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 9:55 am
Graham Potter has attempted to rally Brighton’s misfiring attack (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter has attempted to rally Brighton’s misfiring attack (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter is focusing on attack as he attempts to end his side’s recent slump.

The Seagulls have slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League after losing their last six matches.

Having scored just one goal during that sequence, Potter has no doubt where the problems lie.

“It’s not rocket science,” said Potter. “I think we have to attack better. That’s been something we have thought about and spoken about.

“So, without giving too much away, I think that’s probably the focus for us but, at the same time, you know that you have to do the defensive work, you have to be resolute, because you’re playing against Premier League sides.”

Brighton return to action after the international break as bottom side Norwich visit the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The Canaries are eight points off safety and needing a dramatic turnaround to escape an immediate return to the Championship. Yet, despite the fixture on paper offering Brighton an excellent opportunity to rediscover their touch, Potter is taking nothing for granted.

He said: “Every team, regardless of league position, regardless of what’s happened previously, has the capacity to to win games in the Premier League. That’s why the competition is the best in the world and it’s why it’s so tough.

“So we don’t underestimate anybody. I think we’re old enough and experienced enough in this Premier League to know that, wherever or whoever you play, it’s a dangerous game.

“That’s the reality of the competition. So for us – having known that and accepted that – it’s about how do we go about winning and how do we go about being ourselves and performing well.

“It’s about focusing on our performance, being aggressive, getting the crowd behind us, trying to perform like we know we can.”

The match will be Brighton’s third in succession at home, where they have only won three times in the league all season.

“Win or lose we’ve always been relatively consistent in how we’ve acted but, at the same time, we know we want to try to turn it around,” said Potter, who will again be without the injured Adam Lallana and Adam Webster.

“We’re here to win, we’re here to win in front of our supporters. We know we haven’t done as well as we’d like at home, so we want to try and change that.

“The boys are honest, they give everything all the time. It’s just that wins in this league are tough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal