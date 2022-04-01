Returning players set to boost Luton ahead of Millwall match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton could welcome back a host of players for the visit of Millwall.

Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Reece Burke, Gabriel Osho and Robert Snodgrass were all unavailable for boss Nathan Jones before the international break.

Snodgrass is back in full training although Jones has refused to name which players will definitely return.

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu is back from international duty but Peter Kioso is a doubt after coming off with a tight hamstring in the win over Hull.

Oliver Burke and Ryan Leonard could be available for Millwall’s trip to Kenilworth Road.

Forward Burke (hamstring) has been out for six weeks while midfielder Leonard (ankle) has not played since December.

Defender Shaun Hutchinson is likely to be out for the Lions as he struggles with the calf injury he suffered in February.

Maikel Kieftenbeld, Sheyi Ojo and Tom Bradshaw all returned before the international break and should be fit but Mason Bennett (calf) and Luke Freeman (hamstring) are unlikely to feature again this season.